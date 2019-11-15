Residents frustrated with water disruptions

Constant water supply disruptions without notice are frustrating residents in certain parts of the Central Division.

Families in Tacirua, Sakoca, Newtown,Cunnigham and Samabula say they are left without water most of nights.

Father of two Sainivalati Tokaluvere who stays in Cunnigham says filling up large basins everyday has become a routine.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds families living along this area have to fetch water from relatives and friends in other parts of Suva.

“Probably, 8, 9 or 10 and it comes back at around 4am, 5am or 6am. We got to our relatives to fetch water from other areas like Raiwaqa, Samabula.”

FBC News also spoke to families in Cunningham and Newtown area.

Many have complained that at times when they reach home from work, there is no water for them.

They have to go and fetch it from other places.

These families are questioning the Water Authority on what is being done to rectify these issues.

FBC News has sent questions to the Water Authority who are yet to respond.