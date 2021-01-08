Residents fear environmental impacts of nearby development

Residents of Vunimoli settlement, in Tamavua-i-Wai, are concerned that a nearby commercial development could have a negative environmental impact.

Residents say heavy rain has resulted in landslides and flooding of access roads a result of slopes being cut.

Serenia Kanasalusalu says for now the development has seized but is wary of the impact.

“The soil has now washed into the drains and we have to dig it out. It’s very tiring because I do this almost every day. The mud from the slope is being washed right down to us.”

The Local Government Ministry confirms a stop-work order has been issued against the company following an inspection by the Suva City Council.

Minister Premila Kumar says inspectors found that civil work at the site is not in accordance with the Engineering plan submitted.

“Now what we have seen in the past when it comes to the cutting of slopes – various civil works that have been undertaken people are not mindful of how they cut the slope. So when they cut the slope they do not consider people living around that area.”

Kumar says the developer was asked to submit a remedial plan which is now under review.

More than 40 families reside in this settlement.