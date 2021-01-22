Residents await more updates before evacuating

Residents at the Muslim League settlement in Nabua say they will not be moving to an evacuation centre anytime soon.

Despite heavy rain and flash flooding last night, residents say they will await more weather updates.

Resident, Shazia Ali whose house is on a cliff says they just avoid moving around when it rains.

She says her family will decide later if they need to move to a safer place.

“Where I live actually I don’t but the other people who live near to the creek they do move around, they go to evacuation centres.”

Another resident, Melaia Tikoduadua says for the last 30 years, she has never evacuated during flooding or cyclones.

Tikoduadua says her home is secure and is open to neighbours who wish to take shelter.

However, Tikoduadua says people often move to evacuation centres in the last minute.