Residents around Laucala Bay road to expect water disruption

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising Fijians living in parts of Laucala Bay and surrounding areas to expect water disruption.

WAF says this is due to a burst main along Laucala Bay Road at Cost-U-Less.

The authority is advising people residing in parts of Laucala Bay road, Fletcher road, USP Laucala campus, Queen Elizabeth drive, Suva point and Muanikau to expect water disruption.

WAF says water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas during this temporary disruption period.


























