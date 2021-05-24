Residential lands under process

80 pieces of native land are currently on lease under the Land Bank.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says another 16 residential leases have been completed and 77 residential leases are currently being processed.

Bainimarama says the I-Taukei Land Trust Board has also been reminded to fast-track the processing of i-Taukei leases to help landowners.

He says his government has made changes to ensure landowners have the knowledge to invest in their land.

“This was never done by previous governments. FijiFirst was the first to do it. We have to lift the standards of living. We tried our best to ensure that every i-Taukei can grow economically.”

He is urging landowners to learn the truth and not to be swayed by cheap political talks.

The Prime Minister says the government will continue to provide the relevant support needed to help them generate income activities.