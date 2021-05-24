Home

Reservoirs below healthy operating levels

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 7:07 am
The Water Authority says the water levels at Flagstaff Reservoir, Nagatugatu, and Tacirua Reservoirs are below healthy operating levels.

The Water Authority says the water levels at Flagstaff Reservoir, Nagatugatu, and Tacirua Reservoirs are below healthy operating levels.

It says, as a result, customers in some areas will face low pressure to no water supply from now, until further notice.

Areas affected include all feeding from Flagstaff Reservoir, high elevated areas, Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, McGregor Road, Domain Road, Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese, Amy Street, Johnson Street, Spring Street, High Street, Stewart Street, Brown Street.

All feeding from Nagatugatu – Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu residents, Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, and Princess Road will also face disruptions.

WAF says Water carting trucks are on standby and can be requested in the case of emergencies by calling 5777.

Fijians have been urged to store sufficient amount of water to last them for at least three days.

 

