News

Reserve food packs set aside for Vanua Levu: Rainima

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 9, 2021 11:58 am

More than 37,000 food ration packs & non-food items have been distributed to TC Yasa affected families in Fiji.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says they continue to reach out to the affected families.

Rainima says some families they had missed out in the initial assessment are coming forward now.

He says they had set aside reserve food packs for this purpose and it has been delivered.

Rainima adds more non-food items (NFI) are coming in and they are now in a very good position to properly reach out to the affected communities.

NFIs include tents, tarpaulin, shelter tool kits, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, sanitary packets & other essential items.

 

