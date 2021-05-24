Reserve Bank of Fiji appoints new female executive

Ragni Singh has been appointed as Chief Manager of the Risk Management and Communications Group for the Reserve Bank of Fiji with effect from April 1st.

She has been acting in this position for a year.

Singh joined the bank on January 10th, 2002 as an Examiner with the Financial Institutions Group. In January 2006, she was promoted to Senior Examiner, and in January 2011, she ascended to the role of Manager, Financial Institution Supervision (FIS) Unit.

During her career in the bank, Singh has been involved in many important institutional developments and projects. These include the regulation and supervision of the capital markets industry, the establishment of the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji and the National Risk Assessment on Anti Money Laundering.

Singh has also acted as Chief Manager of Financial Institutions on numerous occasions and has represented the Bank in local and overseas fora.

She attained her Master of Commerce Degree in Professional Accounting and a Post Graduate Diploma in Professional Accounting from the University of the South Pacific (USP). She also has a Diploma in Risk Management from the Australia and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting and Financial Management and Information Systems from USP.

RBF Governor and Chairman of the Board, Ariff Ali, stated that the bank was pleased to have Singh, an experienced member of the management team having served over 20 years, assume this critical and challenging role in the Risk Management and Communications Group.