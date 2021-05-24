Research to improve climate and disaster risk insurance

A joint research project has been launched to improve climate and disaster risk insurance products in the Pacific and Caribbean regions.

The outcomes will help the United Nations Capital Development Fund create disaster risk financing products and use technology to increase access to these products.

The University of the South Pacific, UN Capital Development Fund, The University of West Indies, and the UN University Institute for Environment and Human Security will jointly carry out the research.

Article continues after advertisement

USP Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Giulio Paunga says the results from this research will have regional and global applications.

“This data is important to understand the demand for climate and disaster risk financing product to support households after disasters – not only in Fiji but also other Pacific and Small Island Developing States.”

UNCDF Deputy Programme Manager, Krishnan Narasimhan says they’ve formed a partnership with the two regional universities for fast-developing and important space that needs to be underpinned by sound, data-driven research going forward.

“The Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Program is a multi-year, multi-country regional program aimed at building the financial resilience and preparedness of Pacific households and small businesses, communities, and governments towards the impact of climate change.”

The field surveys will cover about 400 respondents from Cakaudrove and Macuata and is expected to be complete this month.

Initial findings will be released by May.