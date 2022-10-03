Research focuses on solving food insecurities

A case study on Fiji’s food consumption profile is being developed by Monash University and the Fiji National University.

Australia-based Monash University Professor, Paresh Narayan says that climate change has a significant impact on livelihoods and a consequent drop in food quality and quantity.

He says this study examines how people’s consumption behaviors vary by income and location.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we need to do is to understand the consumption profile of the population and the focus now needs to move away from a traditional way of looking at poverty by focusing more on what exactly we are consuming. And as I said it’s a global problem that we do not understand what we are consuming.”

Professor Narayan says the goal of the study is to gather preliminary data, which will be taken into consideration at the Monash Fiji National University Climate Change Research Center in 2023.