Research finds alarming statistics related to women violence

A recent Government research has found that violence against women is highly prevalent in the iTaukei community.

This was revealed during a joint submission to the Public Accounts Standing Committee by the Ministry of Women and the Police force.

Director Women, Selai Koroivusere says they’ve been working with the iTaukei Affairs Board to address the issue, especially in rural areas.

“We’re working with the board in trying to promote again its evidence-based – looking the prevalence of violence against women in Fiji and that statistics actually show that the iTaukei community are the highest perpetrators as far as violence against women and girls is concerned.”

Director of Strategic Planning for Police, SSP Aporosa Lutunauga says all offenses against women and children are dealt with in a consistent manner.

“No drop policy and zero-tolerance approach exists within the workings of the Fiji Police Force on any report lodged in line with gender-based violence, domestic violence or domestic violence restraining order violations and offenses against children all this is dealt with in the front line.”

Lutunauga reassured the committee that frontline supervisors will be held accountable.

“If and when violations do occur just like any law enforcement agency in the region and in the world. In the likes of maybe cases being unregistered or uninvestigated, reconciliation being prompted by officers, delays in the issue of DVRO and complaints in breach of no-drop policy and instructions in respect to this and other cases then these breaches are urgently dealt with through our affairs internal division.”

The report on performance audits on the coordination of actions for the elimination of violence against women shows further action is needed.