Research capacity development is critical

Capacity building plays a vital role in assisting students and teachers to further develop their respective research skills.

The statement was made by FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Associate Dean Research Dr Donald Wilson during the launch of the school’s 5-year strategic plan yesterday.

Dr Wilson said this is an area the college is trying to improve on.

“Research capacity development is important for our own staff. A lot of our students do research but some of our own staff supervising students are not comfortable supervising students in their research because they themselves are not comfortable or confident in conducting research. So we want to use this strategic development to provide the capacity development.”

The school will now capitalize its network around the Pacific and international Universities where its expertise can train their staff in areas of research.