Rescue effort underway for two trapped in vehicle

Efforts are underway to rescue two people who are trapped inside a vehicle following an accident along Kings Road in Kasavu this morning.

Police confirm that at about 8 am, a vehicle driven by a woman with three passengers was heading towards Nausori just past a construction site for the new bridge when a tree branch suddenly fell on the car, causing extensive damage.

The driver managed to get out with one passenger, while two others were still trapped inside.

The National Fire Authority officers are still at the scene trying to take out the trapped passengers.

Stay with us for more details.