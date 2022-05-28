Request to increase the number of Fijian seasonal workers in Australia

The government has requested the Australian government to increase the number of Fijian seasonal workers going to Australia.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar made this clear during his meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong yesterday.

Kumar says Wong’s visit to Fiji is a milestone for Fiji and it depicts the vuvale commitment.

During their meeting with 22 Fijian seasonal workers, the minister reiterated Fiji’s commitment to strengthening the relationship the two countries share.

“On behalf of all those Fijians, it is my humble request if we can increase the number of Fijians so that they can go and work in Australia.”

In response, the Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, says Fijian seasonal workers with longer working visas will be allowed to bring their families with them.

Wong reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to recruiting more Fijian workers. She adds that the new government has new policies in place for the seasonal work program.

Close to 3,000 Fijians are working in Austria under the season work contract.