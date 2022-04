Request for Navy HQ be named RFNS Bainimarama

The Fiji Navy paid a visit to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today to make a special request.

A team led by Deputy Commander of the RFMF Commodore Humprey Tawake has made a request for the Navy Headquarters to be named as RFNS Bainimarama.

More details later.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]