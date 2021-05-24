Reputable speakers for WEBC WIN Convention

A reputable line-up of speakers and moderators will be involved in the Women Entrepreneurs and Business Council’s inaugural Women Invigorating the Nation Convention this weekend.

Council Chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki, says they have roped in respective figures from the entrepreneurship and corporate sectors.

The speakers include International Human Rights lawyer, Imrana Jalal, former PricewaterhouseCoopers Managing Partner Jenny Seeto and Mark One Apparel Managing Director, Mark Halabe.

“We are very inclusive and the program has been designed to meet the needs of all the women. Women at all levels, not only women entrepreneurs but women at the corporate world as well. So we would like to encourage women out there, if you haven’t decided to attend the convention, this is a convention not to be missed.”

Nadakuitavuki says Samira Cooke Gaines, the managing director for Strategic Partnerships for Rising Tide Capital, of Washington D.C will be the virtual keynote speaker for the event.

The WEBC WIN Convention will begin with a cocktail at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva this Friday.