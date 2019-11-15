Repurposed timber assists in rebuilding homes

Since the end of July, the government has helped build over 200 homes in Kadavu with repurposed Pine timber.

This comes as the government believes in housing and rehabilitation especially in the islands.

During the 2020-2021 National Budget, government allocated $1.5 million for Maritime Pine Development and the purchase of harvesting machines and equipment.

It says the budget will accelerate the efforts to re-purpose timber for all the damaged houses in maritime areas within the next few months.

The government also managed to purchase 4 additional portable sawmills just before the end of the last financial year and it is now enlisting the support of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to help build roads to ease the extraction of trees.