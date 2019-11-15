Republic of Fiji Navy Band commissioned

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces now has two brass bands with the commissioning of the Fiji Navy Band today.

While officiating at the commissioning of the new band, Commander of the RFMF Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says the RFMF Band is the busiest unit in the armed forces as they have engagements all year round and hence the idea to grow the band.

Naupoto adds the formation of the band is also an opportunity to provide employment to a group of talented youth.

“It was also an opportunity given my background from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and because I know of the school, to employ some of those who come out of that school from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Youth Band School and today thanks to God it all happened.”

As a Navy Officer, the commissioning of the Republic of Fiji Navy Band was a special moment for the Commander as the idea has come to fruition towards the end of his tenure.

Naupoto who also served as the Minister for Youth and Sports for some time shared how he was introduced to the young people who now proudly wear the uniform of the newly commissioned band adding that some of them slept in garages used as makeshift classrooms, worked hard to learn and pass music and are now employed in the Armed Forces.

“And I would sit in with them and listen to the instructors and some would teach them (students) in Fijian and English at the end of the day I would look down at their books and they are all writing music. But they were so determined to continue for them to then pass and be selected and be part of history.”

The RFMF Commander says the Navy Band will work in conjunction with the RFMF Band in discharging the duties required of them.