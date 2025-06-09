Reproductive health gains ground in the Pacific

The United Nations Population Fund Pacific with support from New Zealand has launched a three-year project to tackle sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health in Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu.

UNFPA Pacific Director Bidisha Pillai said the initiative would strengthen health systems and expand access to life-saving services.

Pillai explained that Fiji’s maternal mortality ratio has jumped from 24 to 86 per 100,000 live births.

Article continues after advertisement

In Tonga, seven maternal deaths in 2023 push the ratio above 183 per 100,000. She adds staff shortages, weak infrastructure, and remote locations make the problem worse.

The project will help 100,000 women, adolescents and youth access reproductive and gender-based violence services.



(L-R) UNFPA Pacific Director Bidisha Pillai pictured with Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa and New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow

“Through this investment, we are really pleased to have an initial funding commitment of 2.6 million New Zealand dollars for the first year alone, generously supported by New Zealand.”

Pillai warns limited support for GBV and youth services worsens outcomes.

Two out of three women experiencing intimate partner violence need help, yet under four per cxent of facilities offer GBV services and fewer than six per cent provide youth-friendly care.

She said improving these services was key to reducing adolescent and unintended pregnancies.

The initiative also targets HIV.

Services will include point-of-care testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis, and a needle and syringe pilot program. Pillai says these programs empower women and youth to manage their sexual health.

UNFPA will work with governments and communities to ensure services are accessible, effective and sustainable across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.