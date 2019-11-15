Home

News

Reports of violence against women continue to rise

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 4, 2020 4:50 pm
FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali [Middle].

Reports of violence against women and girls continues to rise with about 900 new cases this year alone.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says there’s been a notable increase of repeat cases, while 62.5 percent of the 80 rape cases were against young girls.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says in 95 percent of rape cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims.

“Fiji has got one of the highest rates in the world. The global statistics say that one out of three women are survivors of intimate partner violence. Fiji data shows that two out of three women, 64 percent of women which is two out of three women experienced domestic violence.”

The FWCC counsellors, legal team and community advocates also highlighted issues faced by victims of violence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

These issues ranges from Police not attending to breach of Domestic Violence Restraining Order, delay in investigating domestic violence issues to stakeholders not understanding enough of the law in order to deliver better services.

“Some Police Station that we have difficulties with includes Valelevu Police Station, Nakasi Police Station and Lautoka as well.”

FWCC has been conducting training with stakeholders including police to ensure they are well equipped to deal with victims of violence.

