Full Coverage
News

Reports of USP Council members being removed

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 13, 2021 4:55 pm
Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan [left] and University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson. [File Photo]

University of the South Pacific Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson has denied reports that he has been removed from the position.

There are reports that the USP Council met yesterday and took a decision to remove Thompson and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan.

Thompson has told FBC News that there is no question of him being removed because his 2nd three-year term as Pro-Chancellor expires at the end of the year and USP has already initiated the process of selecting a replacement.

He adds that the formal announcement of any decision by the Council will only be known once a media release is issued.

Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Fiji’s representative on the Council Mahmood Khan says he has not received any formal notification.

However, he questions how any such decision – if true – can be leaked before the concerned parties have been informed.

Khan says he has written to the Deputy Pro-Chancellor of USP seeking clarification on what has transpired.

FBC News understands Thompson and Khan were part of the Council meeting but were asked to excuse themselves when matters pertaining to them were being discussed.

Questions have been sent to USP.

