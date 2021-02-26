Report reveals women politicians not supported

A report on Violence Against Women in Politics has revealed that most candidates lack support from other women.

Released today and covering Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, the report says the absence of women supporting women is being raised by participants throughout the interviews.

It says the lack of networks or support makes it difficult for women to independently raise funds for campaigns, particularly in traditional communities where it disapproves of women asking for money.

FemLINKpacific Executive Director, Susan Grey, says women in politics deserve to be supported given they are breaking the barriers of inequality.

“Thank you for your insistence, your persistence and your determination to take your case at the table. We are there with you in solidarity and the work you continue to do.”

The report says men who participated in the formulation of the report recognize the lack of financial resources as a crucial barrier for women to participate in politics.

It says male participants also have mixed views about the roles that women should play in society.

Meanwhile, until last year Fiji has made gains in the participation of women in parliament whereby twelve of the 51 seats in parliament are occupied by women.

In 2014, Fiji had its first-ever woman Speaker of Parliament who was also the second for the region.