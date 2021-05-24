Home

News

Report on open taxi rank system to be released soon

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 23, 2021 10:26 am
Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal says the meetings were fruitful as they discussed the pros and cons of the open rank system.[Image Jen]

Following the consultation on the open taxi rank system, a report is expected to be released soon.

The discussions were held virtually between the Ministry of Transport, the Land Transport Authority, Executives of the Fiji Taxi Association and a representative of the Zone Taxis.

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal says the meetings were fruitful as they discussed the pros and cons of the open rank system.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal says reps from the Ministry of Transport and LTA also inspected a few sites in the West.

During the National Budget announcement in July, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had announced that open taxi ranks will allow taxis to operate more freely and efficiently within their zones.

 

