Police in Korolevu Sigatoka today responded to a report of an alleged explosion at Maui Bay.
According to Police when they visited the scene, they managed to retrieve fragments of the casing from a resident in the area.
Police later took the pieces to a retired Army Sergeant who confirmed that it could be used as a home made bomb.
The casing is currently being kept at the Korolevu Community Post.
