Report launched to help Fisherwomen

The Women in Fisheries Network has launched a Rapid Care Analysis report, raising awareness and concerns on issues to help in policy and decision making.

Women in the districts of Navolau and Nakorotubu will now benefit from understanding care work in their communities and be assisted in finding solutions to problematic tasks.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the Rapid Care Analysis report highlights and documents care for families in the household level.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are here today to talk about the CARE economy and unpaid care work which is highly relevant at this time where we are faced with the COVID 19 pandemic”

The analysis has found that women in Navolau and Nakorotubu districts use 60 to 80 hours per week on unpaid care work more than men who on average spend only 30 to 40 hours per week on unpaid care work.

Vuniwaqa says it is time that Fijians collectively recognize unpaid care work.

“A recent report of fisheries in the pacific highlighted that women carry out almost 50% of fishing activities that are crucial to pacific livelihoods I learned that this is much higher than the international average and sadly women in the fisheries sector, their contributions in Fiji and across the region have the act to be recognized.”

Local fisherwoman Sera Baleisasa says she supports the findings of the analysis.

“I am glad that our work in rural areas is now being recognized. I thank the Women in Fisheries they have helped a lot in terms of marketing. I don’t have to worry now in terms of selling my catch. As well as their report which is beneficial to us”

The Women in Fisheries Network worked in partnership with Oxfam and AusAid to prepare the report.