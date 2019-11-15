Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|
Full Coverage

News

Report launched to help Fisherwomen

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 20, 2020 4:35 pm
The Women in Fisheries Network has launched a Rapid Care Analysis report, raising awareness and concerns on issues to help in policy and decision making.

The Women in Fisheries Network has launched a Rapid Care Analysis report, raising awareness and concerns on issues to help in policy and decision making.

Women in the districts of Navolau and Nakorotubu will now benefit from understanding care work in their communities and be assisted in finding solutions to problematic tasks.

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the Rapid Care Analysis report highlights and documents care for families in the household level.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are here today to talk about the CARE economy and unpaid care work which is highly relevant at this time where we are faced with the COVID 19 pandemic”

The analysis has found that women in Navolau and Nakorotubu districts use 60 to 80 hours per week on unpaid care work more than men who on average spend only 30 to 40 hours per week on unpaid care work.

Vuniwaqa says it is time that Fijians collectively recognize unpaid care work.

“A recent report of fisheries in the pacific highlighted that women carry out almost 50% of fishing activities that are crucial to pacific livelihoods I learned that this is much higher than the international average and sadly women in the fisheries sector, their contributions in Fiji and across the region have the act to be recognized.”

Local fisherwoman Sera Baleisasa says she supports the findings of the analysis.

“I am glad that our work in rural areas is now being recognized. I thank the Women in Fisheries they have helped a lot in terms of marketing. I don’t have to worry now in terms of selling my catch. As well as their report which is beneficial to us”

The Women in Fisheries Network worked in partnership with Oxfam and AusAid to prepare the report.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.