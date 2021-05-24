Report highlights decline in reef fish abundance

Reef fish abundance and biomass were declining and low compared to global reference required to maintain key ecological functions.

This is according to the status and trends of coral reefs and associated coastal habitats in Fiji’s Great Sea Reef (GSR) report that was compiled back in 2019 by WWF-Pacific.

The report stated that reef fish were smaller in 2019 than in the early 2000s. It further stated that the median fish size declined from 23 cm to 15 cm and that the fish biomass declined by 80 per cent between the early 2000s and 2019.

WWF-Pacific says the report will add to the body of information needed for better management of the Great Sea Reef and will help track progress and impacts through planned interventions to reverse degradation and mismanagement.

Ministry of Fisheries Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says, in line with Fiji’s target by 2030 and as part of the ministry’s strategic development plan 2019-2029, the ministry is strategically working towards becoming the best sustainably managed fisheries in the Pacific region.

“Under our indicators for critical success, research and development is key where applying science, data management, and research, the Ministry of Fisheries believes will help us make the most informed decisions regarding the management of our fisheries.”

The report suggests an urgent need to increase fisheries management and sustainability in the region to reverse these declines.