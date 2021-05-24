Home

News

Report grievances to us: FCCC

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:52 am
Chief Executive of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Joel Abraham.

Consumers have been urged to report unethical business practices using proper channels instead of venting on social media.

The Chief Executive of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Joel Abraham, says complaints such as price gouging, conditional selling, selling of expired items, and failure to display prices on price-controlled and non-price-controlled items should be lodged directly with them.

He says this is not happening as most people are raising these issues on social media, hence why they remain unsolved.

Article continues after advertisement

“The processes given to them under the constitution. The rights of accused, we will make sure that investigations are proper and that everything is done with accountability and transparency.”

Abraham says traders found breaching the law can face fines of up to $250,000.

He adds that complaints can be sent to FCCC via their website and phone.

