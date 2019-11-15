Report acts of vandalism urges FRA

The public are being urged to report any acts of vandalism on the road assets to the Fiji Police Force.

The call comes from the Fiji Roads Authority after Hot Spring Hire Services Ltd drainage excavator was vandalized in Namosi last Wednesday.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says the two side glasses of the excavator were broken and stones were found in the operator cabin.

Article continues after advertisement

Moore adds these acts of vandalism are malicious and unacceptable as it is associated with costly repairs.

He says the damage will only slow down road work.

The FRA has referred the matter to the Dada Police Station.

Earlier this year, a Grader Dry Hire was severely vandalized in Nakorotubu, Rakiraki, a Grader on Lewa Road in Ba was also stoned and its electrical conduits cut to pieces and a heavy equipment roller was set on fire in Rewa.