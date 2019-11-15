Replacing burnt poles an expensive affair: EFL

The uncontrolled fires continue to be the prime cause of damage to the Energy Fiji Limited’s infrastructure.

Apart from being dangerous and life-threatening, fires cause unwanted power disruptions to EFL customers.

Chief executive Hasmukh Patel says replacing the burnt poles are expensive.

“Power poles are expensive and this particular eucalyptus hardwood power poles we get it from Australia and they can be anything between two or three thousand dollars. But it’s not the power pole cost only because you have to take it from our source in Lautoka and have a crane truck and we need to make an access road if the access road has been washed away to the side so there is a huge cost involved in actually carrying out the work. But more so is the inconvenience to the customers and the revenue that EFL loses.”

EFL is urging cane farmers and residential customers to refrain from unsupervised burning and unnecessary burning of cane fields, bush, and rubbish.

An uncontrolled fire caused an unplanned power outage in the Sabeto to Nagado area in Nadi yesterday.