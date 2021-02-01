Repeated cyclones cost Fiji Economy over $500m

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad has emphasized the need for greater support in addressing the repeated climate catastrophes.

Prasad says this continues to threaten stability and cohesion in many island states like Fiji.

Reflecting on the crisis induced challenges in Fiji, Ambassador Prasad highlighted that over a 10 year period Fiji alone had faced over 12 cyclones, with 3 cyclones in the last 12 months.

He adds recovery from repeated climate disasters since 2021 have cost the Fijian economy more than $500 million in damages.

Prasad says over the past decade Fiji has faced several billion dollars’ worth of damages.

Ambassador Prasad made these comments while speaking at the recent World Bank Pre-Spring virtual Meeting where he discussed the compounding impacts of climate change on institutions and societies across the world.

Meanwhile, Fiji will chair the World Banks Small States Forum that will be held this Saturday.