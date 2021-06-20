Home

News

Repatriation to Vanua Levu begins

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 10:33 am

Repatriation of Fijians from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu has started.

These individuals arrived via boat at Nabouwalu early this morning.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the 27 individuals are now being isolated at Labasa College.

Nine of them are police officers returning to Vanua Levu after being stranded in Viti Levu for over three months.

The rest are individuals returning from the Western Division.

The group will be isolated for 14 days and will undergo all necessary tests to ensure they are not carrying the virus before being allowed to reunite with their families.

Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called for compassion and understanding for the returning Fijians who wish to reunite with their families.

He has also urged for strict adherence to protocols to ensure Macuata remains COVID- free.

There has been widespread condemnation from locals in Vanua Levu over the government’s repatriation programme.

The Northern and Eastern Divisions are currently COVID-free.

 

