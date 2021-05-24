Repairs near completion, road remains closed

Replacement work on the collapsed wastewater pipeline at the Four Miles Bridge along Kings Road is nearing completion.

The Water Authority of Fiji says the work was challenging due to the conditions of the repair site.

It says a large amount of time was spent to safely navigate between buried utility services which are laid above the wastewater trunk main.

The Authority says they received a lot of support and guidance from the Fiji Roads Authority, Telecom Fiji Limited and Energy Fiji Limited teams.

The repair site has been handed over to the FRA for backfilling and reinstating of the road.

However, motorists are advised that the Suva and Nausori bound lanes are still closed.

The FRA will make further announcements on the reopening of the road once their work is completed.

Traffic management is in place for those who require to go close to the cavity area only on official business and to residences off Kings Road.

Travelers along this area are advised to be mindful of this when finalising travel plans.