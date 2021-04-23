Repairs complete, restoration expected soon

The Water Authority of Fiji says repairs on the damaged pipes at the Wainibuku Reservoir have been completed, and its workers are currently undertaking soil stabilization works.

This is after heavy rain and a landslide dislocated pipe section of the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, says the completion of works is ultimately dependent on the weather, and safety concerns from both COVID-19 and the on-site hazards of a major landslide.

Soderberg says water restoration is being progressively done and those getting feed off Kalabu and Tovata Reservoirs will start getting supply first when all works are done.

Following this those who get fed out of Colo-i-Suva, Nagatugatu, Tacirua and Dokanisuva Reservoirs, will start getting water.

He says their work is being further complicated by some who are opening fire hydrants.

“Our restoration team found few hydrants open. We would like to request the general public to please refrain from opening any of the hydrants. By opening the hydrants you are prolonging the service restoration to other Fijians in the Suva-Nausori system.”

WAF is also asking customers in the greater Suva area to help other customers, by using water sparingly during this time so as not to strain the system, since it is still operating at a reduced capacity.