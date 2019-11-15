Home

News

Repairing potholes in the central division impossible

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 25, 2020 6:55 am
Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says, potholes along roads in the central division cannot be managed with a climate like this.

This as a number of motorists continue to raise concerns about the road conditions.

Some roads have been taken care of, but due to heavy rain and other adverse weather conditions, potholes that were sealed had been washed away.

Moore says pothole repairs always wash away after heavy rain.

He says FRA is trying not to do any pothole repairs anymore.

Moore adds that they are now moving towards rehabilitation works for entire sections of roads.

