Reoffending at the lowest ever

Reoffending is at the lowest it has ever been for Fiji Corrections Service.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the graduation of eight inmates under the care of the Fiji Corrections Service.

Bainimarama says inmates who graduate while in prison rarely return as they go on to start new businesses, create jobs and inspire their communities.

“Our mistakes do not have to define us. A conscious decision to change for the better can lead to a fulfilling life. That is exactly what each of you graduating today are proving. You are showing your determination to provide a better future for yourselves and your families.”

Bainimarama says education has a massive impact on lowering incarceration and crime rates and this is an opportunity provided to inmates who meet the requirements needed by the facility to be able to be part of a particular course.

The eight inmates graduated from Automotive Engineering Certificate Level One.

The course is certified under the Fiji National University standards and is accredited by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.