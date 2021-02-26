Rental cars used to commit crimes

Rental cars are being used for committing crimes with 39 cases recorded in the last five years.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, confirmed this during the Fiji Rental Car Association Annual general meeting in Suva today.

Tudravu says they have had cases where rental cars have been used in aggravated burglaries, robberies, transporting drugs, and failure to comply with orders.

He questioned whether proper checks are being conducted by the companies.

Meanwhile, he also confirms that 748 rental vehicles were involved in road accidents that claimed the lives of thirteen people in the last five years.