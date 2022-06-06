Rent payment made from Ratu Suliano’s account

The Anti-Corruption Division Court today heard that rent payments were made from the bank account of Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

This was highlighted by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s Financial Investigator Vasiti Matadigo as she gave evidence in the case against Ratu Suliano.

Ratu Suliano is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

He allegedly falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi.

Ratu Suliano then allegedly obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Ratu Suliano is said to have been living in government quarters in Suva since 2012.

His bank statement was sighted by Matadigo and noted that $800 was being deducted every month for rent since 2018.

The FICAC witness told the court that she also went to Namosi village to take pictures and interviewed eight people in relation to this case.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Justice Thushara Kumarage has issued a warrant against a witness from the iTaukei Affairs Board who did not turn-up in court to give evidence today.

The case has been adjourned until tomorrow.