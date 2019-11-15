Rent freeze extension welcomed

The rent freeze on residential and ground rent has been extended for another year due to COVID-19.

Thousands of Fijians that are renting are now unemployed or working on reduced hours.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says any increase in rent this year will be deemed illegal.

Article continues after advertisement

“Between the period of January 2021 and December 31st 20212, they must not charge any increase in rent for letting or continued letting so it doesn’t mean you can put one tenant out and get someone else and increase the rent.”

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil has welcomed the extension.

” Fijian consumers are still struggling, given that they are not only affected by COVID-19 but also recently many have been further affected by TC Yasa so with this extension many consumers can now breath a sigh of relief that they don’t have to fork out extra money for rent.”

Shandil says complaints relating to landlord and tenancy topped their list last year.

The Council has received approximately 650 complaints.