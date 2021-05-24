Rent freeze extended

The rent freeze on residential and ground rents have been extended.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the extension is based on their assessment of the Rent Increase Restriction on Residential and Ground Rent Order 2020, which expired yesterday.

The extension means that from today, landlords must not charge rent for letting or continued letting of any premises under residential tenancy, including ground rent – in excess of the rent applicable to the same premises in 2021.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says rent controls in Fiji now serve broader functions, such as consumer protection and ensuring affordability of residential rental properties, especially in times where COVID-19 has impacted the livelihoods of many Fijian.

Abraham says the past two years have proved to be the most challenging for many, owing to COVID-19.

The rent freeze was originally put into place on 2nd March 2007.

FCCC will be actively involved in discussions and will ensure that both landlord and tenants’ rights and responsibilities are given equal consideration.

This will ensure a balanced legislative framework coupled with enforcement that is present to protect both landlords and tenants.

The Chief Executive says any illegal rent increase or failure of landlords to issue proper agreements and receipts must be reported to the Commission.