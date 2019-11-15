Rent freeze extended to end of this year

The rent freeze on residential and ground rents have been extended till December 31st this year.

The extension is based on the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission assessment of the Rent Increase Restriction on Residential and Ground Rent Order 2018 (Rent Freeze Order), which was due to expire on 31 December last year.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says many Fijians are currently struggling financially, with the COVID-19 pandemic having had an enormous impact on the economy, not just locally, but globally.

He says the extension means that between 1st January to 31st December, landlords must continue to not charge rent for letting or continued letting of any premises under the residential tenancy, including ground rent, in excess of the rental application to the same premises last year.

The rent freeze was originally put into place on 2nd March 2007 and rent that was applicable on a property becomes the base rent and this is the rent that should continue until 31 December this year.

Abraham says for newer properties, the rent applicable for the first letting becomes the base rent and any increase thereafter would be subject to the rent freeze.

He adds to ensure transparency and accountability, landlords are required to keep copies of letting/tenancy agreement and receipts for up to a maximum of 7 years.

This is to assist with the monitoring of compliance to the rent freeze and other rental matters captured under the FCCC Act 2010.