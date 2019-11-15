Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Provision of boats will boost relief response|32 temporary schools to be constructed by RFMF and ADF|Power restoration progressing|ADF personnel to remain in quarantine until January 8th|UN Pacific to address food security|Social issues uncovered by social workers|13-year-old Raduva provides dignity kits for women and girls|ADF to build temporary school for Galoa|Fijians urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to the North|NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to advisories|Northern Operations maps out plans|TC Yasa victims resort to counseling|Yaro villagers determined to send children to school|HMAS Adelaide arrives in Fiji|China donates $420k for TC Yasa relief|UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|
Full Coverage

News

Rent freeze extended to end of this year

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 2, 2021 7:38 am

The rent freeze on residential and ground rents have been extended till December 31st this year.

The extension is based on the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission assessment of the Rent Increase Restriction on Residential and Ground Rent Order 2018 (Rent Freeze Order), which was due to expire on 31 December last year.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says many Fijians are currently struggling financially, with the COVID-19 pandemic having had an enormous impact on the economy, not just locally, but globally.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the extension means that between 1st January to 31st December, landlords must continue to not charge rent for letting or continued letting of any premises under the residential tenancy, including ground rent, in excess of the rental application to the same premises last year.

The rent freeze was originally put into place on 2nd March 2007 and rent that was applicable on a property becomes the base rent and this is the rent that should continue until 31 December this year.

Abraham says for newer properties, the rent applicable for the first letting becomes the base rent and any increase thereafter would be subject to the rent freeze.

He adds to ensure transparency and accountability, landlords are required to keep copies of letting/tenancy agreement and receipts for up to a maximum of 7 years.

This is to assist with the monitoring of compliance to the rent freeze and other rental matters captured under the FCCC Act 2010.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.