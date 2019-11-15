Rent freeze extended for another year

Rent freeze on residential and ground rents has been extended to the end of next year.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Acting Chief Executive, Senikavika Jiuta, says the extension covers the period of 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020.

She says landlords must not charge rent, for letting or continued letting of any premises under residential tenancy including ground rent, in excess of the rental applicable to the same premises in 2019.

Senikavika says any increase in rent from the period 2 March 2007 and 31 December 2020 will be deemed illegal.

Penalties of up to $50,000 for a natural person, or a custodial sentence of up to 10 years, or both, apply to those who break the rule.

For a corporate body, the fine is up to a maximum of $250,000.

FCCC says the rent freeze has been extended in an effort to maintain a certain level of control to ensure fair treatment of tenants.

The rent freeze was originally put into place on 2 March 2007 and rent that was applicable on a property at 2 March 2007 becomes the base rent and this is the rent that should continue until 31 December 2020.

For newer properties, the rent applicable for the first letting becomes the base rent and any increase thereafter would be subject to the rent freeze in the period stated above.

To ensure transparency and accountability in the rental business, landlords are required to keep copies of letting agreement and receipts for up to a maximum of seven years.

This is to assist the monitoring of compliance to the rent freeze and other rental matters captured under the FCCC Act 2010.

Failure to issue agreements and receipts is an offence under the FCCC Act 2010 and appropriate actions will be taken against those landlords for breaches.