News

Govt projects will help employ Fijians

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 28, 2020 12:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says some politicians are not well versed about how a National Budget is planned.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One programme “Noda Prime Minister” Bainimarama shared his concerns about politicians who are questioning why renovation works have been planned for the PM’s official residence and other public facilities.

Bainimarama says during this difficult time, a lot of Fijians need work, and such projects will provide that platform.

The Prime Minister says Fijians will be employed to carry out these works, enabling them to provide for their families.

Bainimarama also brushed aside suggestions from politicians to reduce wages for civil servants.

He questions if salaries are reduced, who will come in to teach, care for the elderly in senior citizens home, and other service provided by the government.

The Prime Minister says there has been no in-depth thought process by these politicians to understand what is happening and what needs to be done to minimize the impact of COVID-19.

 

