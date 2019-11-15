Removing recipients a concern: Fatiaki

The Social Welfare Department is facing challenges removing those recipients from its list, whose economic situation has improved over the years.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki has clarified the Poverty Benefit Scheme and the Care and Protection Allowance are temporary assistances given by the Department and should not be taken advantage of by the recipients.

Fatiaki says they review the schemes annually as there are outstanding applications awaiting approval to receive the assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“When it comes to removing, sometimes the people find it difficult to go out of the system and so that is one of the challenge. So the other challenge is that some people once they receive this assistance, they don’t make any attempts to find other means.

Fatiaki says they are urging their recipients to look for income generating activities and the Department can help them through their Graduation programme by providing funding and training

The Poverty and Benefit Scheme currently has 25,467 recipients and the Care and Protection Allowance caters for 8183 recipients.