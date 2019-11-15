Removing business licenses was vital: Kumar

The scrapping of business licenses is the best thing that could happen for aspiring Fijians as the procedures were cumbersome.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says some reviews were undertaken to improve the processing time and now with COVID-19 it was vital to provide ease of doing business.

She says this is an opportune time for Fijians to get involved in business and sustain their livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though the business licensing system will not be there, importance has been given to the municipal councils, OHS and other regulatory bodies to ensure they do their enforcement.”

The Minister says this is an opportune time for Fijians to get involved in businesses and sustain their livelihoods.