Removal of post-arrival test will boost economic recovery

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The removal of the “COVID-19 test on arrival” requirement in all our ports of entry is another huge step to recovery says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While speaking on Itaukei Affairs “Nai Lalakai” programme on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says this is due to the sound decision-making by the government ensuring Fiji’s wide community immunization.

International travelers will no longer require a COVID-19 test on arrival which will come into effect from tomorrow, and Bainimarama says this is a huge success.

“The Entry Test Fiji portal, used to pre-book tests will no longer accept new bookings from Monday. Travelers with pre-booked and paid in-country tests, prior to the effective date should undertake the test for their safety and that of the Fijian community.”

Bainimarama says they also have plans for travelers who may show signs and symptoms of the killer virus.

“Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is still required to get tested. Those who test positive will now be required to isolate for a minimum of five days and if they have symptoms after five days, they must complete seven days of isolation. The reduction in the isolation period from seven days to five days will greatly assist the Fijian tourism industry.”

He says this will help our tourism sector, allowing our economy to continue on its recovery path.

The only mandatory requirement left for travelers is to be fully vaccinated to be safe in and around the country.