Remote village receives solar energy

Dromuna village in Tailevu has clean energy now thanks to a solar electrification project by the Rotary Club of Suva.

The village previously relied on diesel generators for its electricity needs.

The solar system includes panels, inverter units, storage battery and power outlets in the community hall for children to be able to read, write and study in the evenings.

Turaga ni Koro Tomasi Tokalauvere says due to their remote location it would take many years before Energy Fiji Ltd could reach out and connect them to the grid, and so the solar electrification is a much-needed blessing.

The one-kilowatt solar electrification solution is able to withstand Category 5 cyclones in terms of strength and durability.