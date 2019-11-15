Remote centres for Social Welfare recertification

The Social Welfare Department has set-up centres around the country to help its recipient’s transition from other banks to BSP.

BSP has agreed to partner with the Department after the withdrawal of Westpac as their main banking service for social welfare recipients.

Social Welfare Department Director Rupeni Fatiaki is encouraging recipients to open up accounts with BSP to avoid paying bank fees.

“As we progress we will continue to make those announcements so that people will know where to come and we have whole of this month to work on that and so we are advising our people please there’s no need to rush we’ll be informing and I would advise that you come to the nearest center”

He says they will be changing locations for their centers after every third day.

“We’ll be working in partnership with BSP so there’s no need to rush, we would advise that please you know come because after this first three days we will be announcing the next centers and so we’ll be moving around finish from the main centers and moving to other centers just like ba and moving to Tavua, Rakiraki and Navua”

There are currently 77, 000 recipients benefitting from the Social Welfare Programs.