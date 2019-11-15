Remittances to help boost economy

The Reserve Bank of Fiji received slightly below $600 million last year in foreign exchange from personal remittances alone.

Remittances are the second largest foreign exchange earner in the country, second only to tourism.

In a time where the global economy is facing a slowdown, Governor Ariff Ali says as the tourism industry earnings are non-existent, other avenues could be looked at in order to keep the economy flowing.

“In a period where tourism is nonexistent right now we need to ensure that we have sufficient foreign reserves, remittance is the second largest foreign exchange earner so it’s important that we continue to work with everybody who’s to see how best we can increase remittances, more remittances mean more money coming into Fiji, on one hand, it will increase our foreign reserves, on the other hand, it is money that does not come to the government or does not come to reserve bank it goes straight to individuals like you.”

Ali adds foreign reserves as of Tuesday was about $2.2 billion dollars which were almost the same amount at the beginning of the year.