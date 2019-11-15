Remittances expected to drop

International travel restrictions and closure of businesses and industries worldwide has led to a collapse in global travel and is expected to reduce remittances.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the economic impacts of the COVID-19 are increasingly hitting tourism and remittances which are the two important sources of employment and income.

Dr Kishore claims Fiji has taken a double blow, with two major areas of revenue going through the worst time in history.

“We have largely been dependent on tourism – a tertiary sector it has been the largest foreign exchange earner for us. That will be quiet severely affected. Linked with it is our second largest earner is the remittance.”

He adds many families depend on money sent home by relatives overseas and with this financial safety net now threatened, many Fijians fear the worst.

“Our reliance on Tourism and our reliance on remittances have to be reduced. And we have to diversify our economy.”

Outgoing Minister for Trade and Tourism Premila Kumar speaking earlier had highlighted the work of the government, adding that diversification is not easy.

It is expected that the shock to the tourism industry and remittances will cause ripple effects in related industries.

