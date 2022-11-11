Remembrance Day honors fallen heroes

Despite falling rain and gusty wind, a large crowd attended the Remembrance Day service held at Battery Hill, Nasese.

Veteran soldier Mesake Tudrau says the discomfort from the cold and rain is nothing compared to what the people he was there to honor went through.

The 68-year-old lost two brothers during the Malayan campaign between 1952 and 1956 and it has been a tradition for him every year to attend the Remembrance Day service.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudrau says the significance of November 11 is not often talked about but it is an important component of history and it must be kept and shared with children.

He adds the service talks about the sacrifices numerous brave men and women made for Fiji.

82-year-old veteran, Romanu Naceva shared similar sentiments.

The former British Army, who served for 22 years says Remembrance Day gives people a chance to remember those who fought and lost their lives during the war and to honor their memory.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai and Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho attended the service at the National War Memorial site in Veiuto.

Members of the diplomatic corps, military and veterans also attended, together with their families.